Transcript for Prosecutors rest in Manafort trial

I'm Catherine potters here in Alexandria Virginia where prosecutors. Have rested their case after ten days. A witness testimony and now just getting word that man forced defense attorneys are walking out of the building. Mister downing. We're working on that. Kevin downing their lead attorney for Mann of port said in response to that question so what happens next we expect the defense announced what. If any evidence it intends to present in what witnesses they will in fact called to testify the defense won't likely meet their case. All about Rick gates manna for its longtime business partner who spent three days last week testifying against him. He's testified that on the actions he took what at the direction Amanda Ford the defense argued he's the man. Behind me if what's alleged crimes now of course that big question what's the defense says they're working on will call me in the fort. Take this thing. Capped her father is reporting for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.