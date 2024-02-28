To protect and... herd? Police in Texas help round up escaped goats

Video captured by a driver in Texas shows police stepping in to help round up dozens of goats that escaped their enclosure and wandered through residential neighborhoods on Tuesday.

February 28, 2024

