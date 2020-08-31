Transcript for Protest turn violent in Portland

Begin with or again governor Kate brown releasing a new plan to stop the violence in Portland. The lasting groups of what she called right wing vigilantes who have come to this city armed and looking for a fight. Supporters of president trump held a rally in the streets of Portland over the weekend where they were confronted by counter protesters. Police made several arrests since at skirmishes broke out. And they are now investigating a shooting death of a man Saturday night ABC's Kate whitworth has the latest from Portland. In Portland after hours of warnings for the crown to dissipate the officers responded. At least seen here pinning down a protestor repeatedly punching a person. As other officers blocked the view battles erupting between demonstrators and counter protesters. And the president. And local officials. Portland's mayor blasting president child after a weekend of violent clashes in his city and the death. Have a right wing supporter. Do you seriously wonder. Mr. President. Why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence it's you. Who have created hate in the division. The president firing back on Twitter calling the mayor weak and pathetic this as we learned new details about the clashes that unfolded Saturday. Hundreds of Trump's supporters caravan and into the city confronting protesters. Here you see a truck appearing to spray people as it tries by. Later in the night this video showing a man opening fire. I saw the guy come up like this with the bear menace and weigh it and to the two guys in front of them. And then I heard. The FBI and ATF now assisting without investigation. All this as nationwide anger escalates over the shooting of Jacob Blake peaceful protests in Kenosha Wisconsin Saturday. Hundreds calling for justice in BC news reporter serene shot spoke with place uncle asking if the president plans to meet with them. Has he reached out to your family about visiting U on Tuesday. Not hesitant but these days saying that team to vice president ride this system hairs they did beat sounds being put our brother. An ABC Cano Wentworth and Alex Perez have been following these protests in Portland and Kenosha and all over the nation K now what is the governor's plan to stop this violence and is it appearing that this could work. Hold Elliott's he has yet to be seen of course the governor's plan right now is she wants to bring in. The state police. And those officers will be wearing body cans they will be documenting everything that happens she's also asking for officers and surrounding counties to come and to Portland and help out and also perhaps most importantly she wants to create a community forum. Where the mayor can meet with community leaders and protest leaders and they can talk about racial justice and move towards police reform. Ari Kate and Alex we are now following the investigation into them police shooting of Jacob Blake and the arrest of Kyle written house who is suspected of killing two protesters in the aftermath. Of those protests for Jacob Blake. What's the status of both of those investigations. But air realized he adjustments we have several investigations sort of happening now. Once in terms of Jacob Blake there are two things happening there. There is the federal civil rights violation investigation and we don't really have a timeline for that one. And then there's a criminal investigation happening right now as to that officer officer rust in Chatzky who. This it was seen in that video shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back now in terms of that investigation that Wisconsin Department of Justice has about thirty days from the day of the shooting that was August 23. To present their findings to the prosecutor there we really won't know anything. In till about that time there's been no indication right now that we're going to hear anything before that now as far as Kyle written house a seventeen year old. Who lives actually and Illinois and that's where he was wrist arrested across the border from. Kenosha Wisconsin. His next court date has not been scheduled for September 25. His attorney says that they want to to fight that extradition to Wisconsin where he will face charges. As an adult so right now it seems that it's going to continue to play out in the court system and it's unclear when he may. Actually make it back to Wisconsin to face those charges his attorney has a ready made it very clear that. This is a case of self defense in his opinion and that's what they will argue income parts aerial. All right Alex so it Cain I want to direct this first towards you but both have you have been following these protests from their inception for months do you think things are showing any signs of slowing down it can you walk us sort through sort of the evolution of how these it come to pass. Yeah area light isn't it the short answer there is no. But when you say evolution that's really true the protest have really changed here in Portland when I was here a month ago. We were seen thousands of people just a couple of blocks down here for me. Gathering and we would see each night a piece. All protest a black lives matter protests were people who are actually sitting in the street. From listening to those leaders talked about racial justice and police reform and how the community can move forward. And and he's night. It would change and to people attacking the federal building and of those federal agents would be responding with tear gas and rubber bullets and violence. Well those protests have now shifted that park has been cleared out the federal building has been cleaned and the prices are seeing downed Portland are in other areas for example. We were near the multnomah county sheriff's office last night for an entirely different protest and that one seemed. Violence. Is seemed agitated at the end he and it. Were going on almost a hundred nights of protests here in Portland what I can tell you is that people really do want change. But the police chief set his desperately this city needs com. But it just don't know that you'll see com and tell you stop seeing these shootings happening in the street area. Gag Cano a hundred nights and it's still not abating Alex I want to direct that same question to you that tone and tenor. These protests in Kenosha can you describe what you're seeing there. Yet aerial you know I don't think indicated things are going to slow down quite the contrary it seems that things are continuing and we're seeing protests. I demonstrations as some of them violent some of them peaceful most of them peaceful popping up really across the area not just in Kenosha in Chicago over the week and in Minneapolis over the weekend as well these protests are popping up everywhere in big and small cities. And now we're seeing not. Just gotten. BLM. Related protest but were sitting protest. Back the blue supporting law enforcement but those types of protests popping up also across the country so it does not seem that things are slowing down in any way whatsoever it seems like the voices. Are now sort of competing in trying to get their message across. It's been a summer of unrest and right now it doesn't really seem like any of that is going to calm down just yet aerial. And now its president trump is still set to visit can no shut tomorrow in and visit that the White House is now hailing as something that will help heal and rebuild the city but both Kenosha is married and Wisconsin governor are urging the president. Not to come. They say that they're concerned of what his visit will mean for Kenosha and for the state so what can you expect when Luis we expect for the president's visit there. Can area a lot of controversy. Since. The president announced his visit to Kenosha on Tuesday the governor there and the mayor there are saying that that city is at a point where they still need to heal and they worry that the president's visit is going to create more division but there are several elected officials in Kenosha accounting and other parts of Wisconsin were welcoming the president's visit they say. Baton in the law enforcement there has he says he's coming to visit law enforcement. They say law enforcement there needs a boost of morale and that the president's visit would do that so. Up right now it's really unclear what we're going to get when the president if he. Follows through with his visit to Kenosha and had to say it's really unclear what exactly we're going to see but what has become very clear is that the device in this. Is really rising to the top right now people on both sides of the issue those. Who supports. The president and those who do not they want to have those voices heard in his visit is only serving to. Amplifying those voices so we can probably expect to see. More of that as the president makes his way to Kenosha if he does as scheduled tomorrow aerial search. It seems like a boiling point Alex Brandon King at Wentworth thank you so much for your steadfast coverage of all of that since the very beginning we appreciate you both.

