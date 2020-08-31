-
Now Playing: Portland police tackle, punch protester
-
Now Playing: Portland mayor urges all sides to stop violence
-
Now Playing: University of North Carolina goes online due to increased COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old leads effort to feed his neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman: Celebrating a hero
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Remembering the legacy of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: Decommissioned cargo ship sunk
-
Now Playing: New COVID-19 cases at colleges and concerns for US Open bubble
-
Now Playing: Veteran in New Orleans gets surprise for helping his community
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's ex-best friend details first lady's relationship with Trump
-
Now Playing: Melania Trump's ex-best friend shares details of new book
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation after deadly clashes in Portland
-
Now Playing: Thousands without power, water, housing in Louisiana after Laura
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in to honor legacy of 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman
-
Now Playing: How to make a Honey Deuce, the US Open’s top-selling cocktail
-
Now Playing: This Black male nail technician says the nail industry changed his life
-
Now Playing: Protests turn deadly in Portland
-
Now Playing: Protesters demonstrate against flu vaccine mandate in Massachusetts