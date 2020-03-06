Transcript for Protesters explain why they march, in their own words

Okay. I don't want we want. Farmland man I am handle Lon Morris name. I'm fighting for a good chance I'm hiding from my kids. A lot of this street and beat green. I'm fighting from my changed the lock out and not happy candlelight I'm fighting for my she's actually doing I united. We lost meaning they lost Rihanna Taylor and life joins life changed on my anyone mention his scene has in mind. Saturday night as sales adding that keep losing campaign has an action plan it's not okay. I lenient. People that Hernandez leninist indymac employment on this plan stands now the president playing good and we're bringing all of those. This is him from union. Caroline Peterson right man for whom. I don't want us and Fairmont live every time we get along the line and leave an island and light in this. Because silence does exist when we don't talk about race. And its effect on our community. We remain silent about that they're gonna keep finding new ways since I'd like. And it's really just not time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.