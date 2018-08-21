Transcript for Protesters topple UNC Confederate statue

I'm Anthony Wilson on the campus of the University of North Carolina and Chapel Hill this is where a lot of people gathering to. Take pictures and see exactly what happened or where it happened when the silent Sam statue which stood on the pedestal for a century. Came tumbling down overnight right over here in the mode this where the face of that confederate soldier. Came to rest hundreds of people came here this demonstration walked away and then came back circled back if you will. And pulled that statue down. Now there's an investigation going on right now find out who did it and why meantime the campus newspaper hazardous front page news we'll have more on the situation throughout the day. I'm Anthony Wilson and Chapel Hill for ABC news line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.