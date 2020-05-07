Transcript for Protesters vandalize Georgia State Patrol headquarters

There was nothing peaceful about his protest. Nothing what so ever. Workers boarded up the front doors of the Georgia department of safety headquarters after a night of unrest troopers say group of up to 100 protesters vandalized the government building around 1 o'clock Sunday morning they were armed with. Greeks landscaping breaks Molotov cocktail. Fireworks. All of that thing and there one nation listed property at exactly what they came of the Crowder it lives up the street she walked just. Three what she saw I. Like a bit of me Crowder says she would outside to check it out things escalated and she took this video. I heard the blast shattered the late last Saturday when of the office that I saw one. That way it seem to beat the lowly from the I sit and I thought somebody carrying up Blaine object and then grow it into a newly broken window and it blows. Troopers say fireworks were thrown the building causing a small fire the damage to building is extensive investigators say protesters shattered windows and vandalized nearby patrol cars they say someone also spray painted along the front of the building to with words like kkk and death by oppression they work. Militant in their actions they painted in nothing but destroy property and that's exactly what they did.

