Transcript for Protests continue in Chicago

Return out of Chicago and the growing outrage after the fatal police shooting of a popular barber. Frustrated neighbors protested in the streets clashing with police. And more demonstrators are expected today the cheap a police looking to ease tensions has now release body cam footage of the moments leading up to the shooting. ABC Lynda Lopez joins us with more good morning Linda. Good morning tennis after protests at let's explore officers being injured and led to several arrests the police superintendent making the decision to release that body cam video. Saying it was because the community needed some answers about the shooting. And because he won its try to prevent any future classes. Police releasing two versions of the body cam video one version slowed down chilling 37 year old her reason Augustus is fatal encounter with police on Chicago's south side. Police are seen approaching a gust as saying they believed he had a gun police reach for Augustus who pulls away and begins backing the way toward the street. He shirt coming up to reveal a police say is a semi automatic weapon near his waist factory appears to put his hands near the gun at officers opened fire. Police superintendent Eddie Johnson releasing the video after consulting with the ghosts of Stanley and after mounting pressure. Protesters take immediately to the streets Saturday where justice was killed. Clashes between police and protesters leaving for in. Superintendent Johnson saying he wanted to clear up any misinformation about the shooting but not seeing if he believed the shooting was justified. You know these things happen a split second and and offices have to make decisions. Quickly they don't have the luxury. But looking at video later protesters are back on the streets after that body can't video was released in smaller numbers but still demanding answers. Now we're learning more about the officer who fired those shots he still in his probationary period and he's now on desk duty. Which is standard protocol after a police involved shooting. Kenneth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.