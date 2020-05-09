Transcript for Protests continue across US, demanding justice and equality

It's a good third night of protests in Rochester New York crying demanding justice for Daniel crude filling the streets of 41 year old brother called 911 in March telling police pru attending a mental health crisis disturbing body count footage shows officers placing a -- over his head. In pinning him to the ground after the EC he became combative he started speeding. He was taken to the hospital and died a week later the head of the police union says the officers followed protocol seven of those involved now suspending. But prude Stanley in protestors say it's not an off only. I. And those demanding justice for asking for this seat attorney general to open an investigation. Some of the protests took a different. Explosions dispersing a large crowd this stop sent on finer. Some streets covered in smoke in Portland org Friday marked the entry the of protest dare think we would all agree that we need to work collectively. To stop the violence in Portland US marshals killing self described anti fascist Michael Randall during an attempted to ranks for the shooting death. Of pro truck protestor. There ramps everything up a lot everybody's going to be. And there's things I'd is going to be its highest level. In global content keep protesters marched through the streets demanding justice for embryonic tailors its CD are here for the Kentucky Derby. L one Lopes ABC news Atlanta.

