Transcript for Protests forming over lockdown rules

And more Americans are pro testing stay at home orders and now even some business owners are defying the government promising to reopen. As early as today here's ABC's Kimberly Brooks with those details this morning workers across the country pushing back we wanna go back to work. We need to get this going again it's time I'm every American and we need to stick. Reconnect them like it. From Texas to Virginia protesting drafting a state six game stay at home orders. In Minnesota people taking to the streets in cars and own flick. Toting signs like he can't quarantine the constitution. And hold jobs are essentials. And in Michigan local law enforcement is now joining the resistance. With at least four sheriff's department saying they will no longer in force the governor stay at home order. Writing but while we understand her desire to protect the public. We questioned some restrictions that she is and posed as overstepping her executive authority. Meanwhile some store owners say they plan to get back to business no matter why. Chris. In Alabama is barber shop owners opening his doors saying his livelihood depends on it. In an Ohio dot owner of a racetracks says he's reopening now we didn't plans. All war. A pandemic and I never. I never put money away for the rainy day we are opening. Even though Ohio's governor says the state will slowly began reopening on May first summit motor sports. Our is is not gonna wait. Nam for her. Doctor out she ever and wait for Amy act in and wait for Mike DeWine. I'm because none are never even know I exist in none of them really chair. I think now we want to do business owners absolutely zero lead this state Health Department claiming this is we're never get waited challenged whether or not they were essential and allowed to stay open. King mountain. Thank you Kimberly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.