Transcript for Protests over reburial of remains possibly linked to Tulsa victims

Months after the first set of remains were found to do one cemetery cruise please send back in the ground. Protesters sat outside of the fence Watson interment processed take place. Yeah yeah yeah. Many of them were angry the body were being put back without a proper funeral the city closed the burial process to the public. Hopefully this afternoon disrespectful. That they either our family members there where outside the gate instead inside that gate where they are. So what all the big time city officials and all this thing. You know what I mean this all about power love wounds who suffered. Here according to the city nineteen bodies were put back in the ground. Many of the descendants in the crowd felt these could be their family members because we should have an opportunity. To try to identify. Those bodies and make sure. If these are family member. Anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield spoke with the crowd about the decisions made in the plan's going forward. The next alone lonely and because at number one you know. The protesters still felt they were left out of the conversation. Not since that's why we're in right now and and consult with African American community that this is what's going to happen I'll have some type of town hall meeting there's something to get a think this out what to do. They didn't do bad. The city were placed temporary then permanent markers on the graves there are two more sites they're looking apple possible massacre victim remains. Reporting until so Jeff Morgan. News channel.

