Transcript for Public memorial service for George Floyd held in his hometown

Today a hometown home going for George Floyd. The main road leading up to the fountain of priests church dotted with American flags the memorial lines snaking out the door in around the front lawn. People paying their final respects. Around the country is killing continues to resonate sparking a movement for change that grows louder every day. In Washington DC house Democrats took a need for nearly nine minutes before introducing a new legislation called the justice and policing act. You'll combat police put. Brutality. By requiring body and dashboard cameras spanning choke holds no knock warrants in drug cases in and receive racial profiling. In New York City mayor buildup Lazio barreling to cut funds for the NYPD. And use that money for social programs these protesters saying they want that money to go to housing support health care and essential services instead. Different guys and they Aaron. EB. I mean probably a deep rich fat. Him. Maybe it's better by going to create a fee free future. Free life is. Expected. The City Council has already announced its plans to end the police department saying. Decades of police reform have proved that the Minneapolis police department cannot be reformed. Council members saying they want to create a new community policing unit. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frye says he doesn't support that but. At six an overhaul is needed let me be very clear. We're going after the police union the police union contract meanwhile Derek shot in the former Minneapolis police officer who had his. Appeared before judge via video conference this afternoon he's facing second degree murder and second degree aggravated assault charges. Shamans bail was set at one point 25 million dollars. This memorial service is scheduled to go until about 6 PM local time I'd tell you that the governor of Texas stopped by. Also former vice president Joseph Biden stopped by to visit with a point family this morning. Toward Foyt will be laid to rest and a private funeral tomorrow. Outs for Shay ABC news Houston.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.