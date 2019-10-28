Public transit bus in Pittsburgh falls into a sinkhole

More
The back of a public transit bus went into a sinkhole while stopped at a red light.
0:33 | 10/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Public transit bus in Pittsburgh falls into a sinkhole
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The back of a public transit bus went into a sinkhole while stopped at a red light.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66591066","title":"Public transit bus in Pittsburgh falls into a sinkhole ","url":"/US/video/public-transit-bus-pittsburgh-falls-sinkhole-66591066"}