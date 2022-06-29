Puerto Rico experiences heavy flooding and power outages due to Hurricane Fiona

Five years to the day since Hurricane Maria, another catastrophic hurricane has hit Puerto Rico. The White House and FEMA have already promised aid to the island that is expected to arrive today.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live