Transcript for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello officially resigns

Break right now at a Puerto Rico with the governor. Resigned just a short time ago hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San want celebrating the resignation of governor or Carter rough CEO. He stepped down under growing pressure ovary texting and email scandal. Amid claims of corruption within his administration you're looking a live pictures from San Juan. Before resigning Rossi out swore in net Pedro pair Louise it as his replacement.

