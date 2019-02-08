Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello officially resigns

More
Pedro Pierluisi will be sworn in as the next governor of the island, Rossello said in a statement late Friday afternoon.
0:27 | 08/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello officially resigns
Break right now at a Puerto Rico with the governor. Resigned just a short time ago hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San want celebrating the resignation of governor or Carter rough CEO. He stepped down under growing pressure ovary texting and email scandal. Amid claims of corruption within his administration you're looking a live pictures from San Juan. Before resigning Rossi out swore in net Pedro pair Louise it as his replacement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"Pedro Pierluisi will be sworn in as the next governor of the island, Rossello said in a statement late Friday afternoon.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64744179","title":"Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello officially resigns","url":"/US/video/puerto-rico-gov-ricardo-rossello-officially-resigns-64744179"}