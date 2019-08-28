Transcript for Puerto Rico prepares for Tropical Storm Dorian

We begin in Puerto Rico still recovering from the devastation. Of hurricane Maria and Stanley still making repairs to their homes and rebuilding and now having to prepare for Dorian. As it heads straight for the island and Victor attend though is on the ground in San Juan with the latest on the Victor good to see you can you tell us what's happening there right now. Please get the sense time is quickly running out here because the storm shifted just a little bit to the east. Now you got people here in thin one buying those last minute supplies just take a look right across the street. That Walgreens it has shut down it is closed it is now boarded up nobody able to go there to buy supplies however. Where were standing right here on this corner there's CBS right here and now there is a mad rush people going inside buying you know lot's been at brood. Water you can see right there this woman here she got two cases of water and inside that buyers see us from Brett poking out there as well. So that's what's happening right here the streets of San Juan of course the major concerns for everyone here they'll always vulnerable power grid on the island. And being when he 6000 homes that still have blue tarps in place of groups. Those people we're would go inside some of those homes and see what they look like now it. Clearly not ready to withstand a storm of any magnitude here and not do that here we just saw walking out of here without those big jugs and cases of water just said again and again and again you really get get the hit that they are just hired. On dealing with storms like these they're still coming up all the damage that hurricane Maria left behind there the other side of it we have folks we're just saying. We've been through Maria it can't be any worse than not there's no doubt that story is not there practicing punch that read Kimberly. Yes so people are resilient obviously but does it feel like they're worried about this one's going to be as devastating. Well it's definitely one of the last things that they need on this island but they know it's not going to be anything like Maria. That's dead now that the storm has shifted its top a little bit there are major concerns for the eastern half of the other were before I was gonna go in the other way now it shifted. Fluid more towards the east it is following a very similar path. The way Maria came and hit Puerto Rico so right now you can definitely get the feeling that we're just the you know a few hours away. According to our weather team. Puerto Rico's going to be hit the hardest between 3 PM and 10 PM and I get the five federal and getting their last minute preps in order. All right Victor O Cano on the ground in San Juan thank you for the update.

