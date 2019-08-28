Transcript for Puerto Rico under state of emergency for Tropical Storm Dorian

We begin with Puerto Rico bracing for tropical storm Dorian which is expected to grow into a hurricane today the president trump has already signed an emergency declaration. Up to eight inches of rain could trigger life threatening flash floods. And heavy winds will threaten the island's power grid which remains vulnerable after hurricane Maria hit two years ago. Another major concern. Thousands of people still living under tarps and the bridges still not repaired after Maria. But this morning FEMA says its ready deploying thousands of people to the island with food water and medical supplies. ABC's Monaco's are Abdi begins our coverage good morning Mona. Good morning Tenet the good morning to you today as Dorian approaches hurricane Maria is still fresh in the minds of hot the millions. Of Americans living in Puerto Rico steel dealing with the F facts. And a government officials right now are reassuring them though that they are well prepared. This morning the Caribbean feeling the effects of tropical storm D'auria the storm already Terri through the small French island. Of Martinique leaving streets flooded and ripping down power lines. And right now Dorian is on track to Puerto Rico where the governor has declared a state of emergency. US territory still reeling from the devastating effects. A 47 teens hurricane Maria. But this time FEMA officials say they're ready he would have the very aggressive stance for Dorian it is a first system of the year. And we understand that the island is still very fragile. Including much of the territory's infrastructure like it's vulnerable power grid also of concern many of the homes still have blue tarps covering the roof. ABC's extra ten dealt with getting a firsthand law when it rains what does it look like that coming out of Aurora along water and I don't warrant and yes. Residents taking no chances scrambling to stock up on supplies this to have enough water. Campaign. Flew. And ahead of the storm president from taking to Twitter writing quote. Congress approved in 92 billion dollars reporter regal last year. An all time record of its kind for anywhere but Puerto Rico's resident commissioner says the funds trump is referring to is not readily available and I took some action needed to be delivered. Over ten years. And this morning FEMA says they have emergency personnel position. All over the island the warehouses are full and more than 7000 generators are on the ground meanwhile sank and it Puerto Rico's governor says she's in close communication with the White House all right Mona think you'll we will continue watching that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.