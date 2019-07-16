Acosta speaks out on Epstein scandal Former U.S. Attorney for Southern Florida Alexander Acosta defended prosecutors in his former office during the 2008 prosecution of Jeff Epstein, saying prosecutors "really, really do care."

Puerto Ricans struggle to recover nearly 2 years after Hurricane Maria Esther Caro, the executive director of AMPI, said islanders are still trying to get back on their feet as Congress debates increasing relief funding for Puerto Rico.