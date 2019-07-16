Puerto Rico in turmoil amid governor scandal

More
Gov. Ricardo RossellÃ³ is rejecting calls to resign after his profane private messages were uncovered.
3:41 | 07/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Puerto Rico in turmoil amid governor scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:41","description":"Gov. Ricardo RossellÃ³ is rejecting calls to resign after his profane private messages were uncovered. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64370206","title":"Puerto Rico in turmoil amid governor scandal ","url":"/US/video/puerto-rico-turmoil-amid-governor-scandal-64370206"}