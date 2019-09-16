Pyrotechnics machine catches fire on field before NFL game

More
Flames and smoke erupted at Nissan Stadium ahead of the Tennessee Titans game against the Indianapolis Colts.
1:05 | 09/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pyrotechnics machine catches fire on field before NFL game

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Flames and smoke erupted at Nissan Stadium ahead of the Tennessee Titans game against the Indianapolis Colts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65638328","title":"Pyrotechnics machine catches fire on field before NFL game","url":"/US/video/pyrotechnics-machine-catches-fire-field-nfl-game-65638328"}