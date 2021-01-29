Transcript for QAnon alert: new bulletin warns followers could be plotting violence

Well let's go to ABC news contributor former FBI agent Brad Garrett. To join us now for some insight on in this un usual domestic terrorist threat Brad so. What keeps you up about these guys about these fringe conspiracy theories which biggest concern. That some of them might become violent in fact have in the past carry me anybody that's attracted this forum. What you want I might define his extremist thinking and the words walking on with things like. There's a screwball. Made up of Democrats. Of movie stars. That people like President Clinton and Hillary Clinton except for a are part of those used sex trafficking ring. And that thinking we go well that's just crazy but they lock onto it because in their mind he gives them. Sort of a tangible. In the game and other words you get rid of this cobalt which obviously doesn't exist but getting rid of it that life would be better. So it's it's all of that that drives these folks quit in that group. There are still going to be people. Who think they're gonna have to get the actual Moscow and other words commit some sort of violence that harm somebody and that's I think law enforcement's. Biggest concern in reference to kill or not. Why now Brad what why do you think now that they've always been people stressed by life and frustrated by politics. Why this crazy stuff now. Because. Over the last four years. One of sort of president trumps mom tres is fear. Fear if you don't do it my way things are gonna fall apart and he convinced this group this loosely knitted group. But Killen on followers that he was there savior that he was the war plan and they obviously made a lot of this up but their when he was encouraging them. That this. Kamal had to be gotten rid out. Ended that he was a guy that was going to do it as to what happened what is when he didn't get reelected. And of course he promoting that it was a fraud that they jumped into that incident we'd better do something about. A is election that we we have to do anything we can to keep him and our. Because she'll get rid of this Kamal and like will be much better. And so what can authorities do to deal with this kind of thing to deal with this group and prevent more violence. So you know any problem like you didn't in the of these groups carry of the First Amendment. We liked the First Amendment it's going to stay of course. So people can city any hateful thing they want. It's when they take action when they start planning thinks. This goes to any group of course work whether it's a militia. Whether it's some version of Timothy McVeigh it doesn't really matter you can say whatever. But as those steps to build that you're gonna go harm somebody Harmon event permanent building. Whatever might indeed it law enforcement can step in of course the problem is well law enforcement. No that Willie dean there. As you were planning this and of course the answer is sometimes yes sometimes not just like tracking school shooters mass shooters except trend. If you can't get in front of them chances are you're not gonna stop. It sounds a little bit to me like like some of the extremist. Jihadist violence that occurred this country and many many other countries how do you get people back. From down the rabbit hole believing buying into and perhaps acting on that kind of stuff. I will tell you it does no good. To try to rationally have conversations let them if you look at this tape Terry from the model of a cult. Go to a General Jones David Koresh tech sector obviously a different format as far as what they're focused on. But people leave Greece because they become disillusioned. Actually you just head on recently few minutes ago there's a great example she became disillusioned. When she saw that the world did not fall apart. When president Biden became president. So it's you have to get people to that point. Now naturally difficult because you're the Internet spewing out all of this stuff that's not true all of it wrong. People want a community and that's really go to places like Q and on a walk on the Q and on because it gives them. A social setting much like traditionally people go to church or go to some other setting where they can talk to people that are like minded. And so it is an extremely today a difficult thing. The put the brakes on this I don't see this anger or rage slowing down in the near future. Let's bring back bowling leagues and it has hikes something like that aren't that cannot solidarity that we need Brad Garrett. Thanks very much for that insight.

