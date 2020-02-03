Transcript for 2 quarantined travelers to leave Nebraska Medical Center

The university Nebraska medical center air and Nebraska medicine. Have been ready and continue to be ready four this. In terms of our spectacular work force the partnerships that we've established with the federal the state. The county and the city communities that we serve. Our world class facilities the supplies equipment and technology that testing that we developed here are absolutely state of the art. Indeed together the people you see in this room and many many others are planning for the future and such additional situations that may arise. Bosh both short term and long term. Think about this as a really big snowstorm that is about to hit us OK we all know what we have to deal the snowstorm that. We may have to be stuck at home for a few days and that's where thing well it's the same kind of thing with this if you are sick stay home. Don't go around and make sure it yourself weren't changed dinosaurs being don't go out and make other people sick. And again we what you do is be prepared so that if your family. And you're thinking about while I may be stuck at home for awhile what do you do about child care do you have you stock up on provisions that sort of thing. If you're an organization you should be looking at your continuity plans to say well what a lie and do if so my people can't make it into work. Right this is what we're talking about is think about this like a really big snowstorm and organizations and families deedrick prepared. We were so upset that we had to come here we didn't understand were I'm from California lately have to ask Michael to get off the plane but this was meant to be and we were. Where my husband and I are so blessed he was a when it ended up in the bio containment you know because he had a preexisting. Condition can't key on beret. That had RD broken down his immune system and his treatment is. A mean tough this is the top in the country. Very very tough in the country you guys are blessed and we are blessed because of all of the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.