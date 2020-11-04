Quarantining in style: Instagram page showcases work-from-home outfits

The Instagram page @WFHfits has become a hub of work-from-home outfit inspiration. From fancy frocks to floral crocs, social media trendsetters refuse to let quarantine cramp their style.
3:22 | 04/11/20

