Transcript for Rabbi speaks after California synagogue shooting

We begin with the security beefed up at houses of worship around the country following the deadly synagogue shooting in San Diego. Worshippers came together overnight in the face of fear lighting candles and singing. The synagogues rabbi who was the shooters first target took to the states to deliver a message of hope to its follower. Police say a nineteen year old man walked into the synagogue on the final day of passover and opened fire with an assault style rifle. Now we're learning more about what happened during the attack. He flew into passover shattered by gunfire I was sense ridges away from death. Literally a shooter stormed the San Diego synagogue killing one and injuring three others are turnaround. And I see the shooter standing there in position with a rifle moving deport some witnesses say he didn't speak only shot. I believe that they have been started in late crazy run everywhere right there waiting his new. There is disorderly we can't let that we get out. The suspect nineteen year old John earnest first targeting rabbi Israel Goldstein. Before turning his gun on nearby worshippers. I just remember. Getting picked out covering her when my body and telling your PC easy quiet but once she didn't know that we're here. The violence only ending when the suspects assault rifle reportedly jammed I heard the gunshots. Everybody ran out. I jumped up and I ran to the lobby Oscar Stewart who with ex military chased the shooter out of the synagogue. While an off duty Border Patrol officer used the gun from a fellow were super to fighter an earnest as he drove off. I ran up to and and I yelled at him and he dropped his weapon he ran out that Jason not a sanctuary. Just minutes after Ernest fled the scene. There are fifty. Couple lowered third round match in fact vehicles. Police were going to memorial weight in his car with the assault rifle they say he purchased his one day before the attack furnace was arrested without incident. But the damage was already done. It's so. Orient letting on the floor of costs. Sixty year old Lori Gilbert was killed in the may lay. Rabbi Gholston was shot in both hands while one of the other victims Amare Perez was shot in the leg as he shielded children from the gunfire. They've put those guys being mean the non. But I you folk who sold the key. Overnight president from calling rabbi Goldstein to share his condolences. And car for the victims of the senseless crime I've lost my shooter. You know our R&R death star of losing to finger will always be there but also remember. That the president called me on this day of suffering. And. It'll bring you saying then you just take care. Yourself. The FBI is now joining the investigation as we learn this may not be the suspect's only alleged hate crime. And a postal line earnest bragged about trying to burn down a mosque last month you Rhode both it's worked tribute to the massacre at the New Zealand mosque last month. And the tree of life synagogue shooting six months ago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.