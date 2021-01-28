Transcript for Race to vaccinate: Where are we now?

And of course the race is until vaccinated for the nation but so far only about 6% of Americans have received their first Dawson recovered nineteen vaccine ABC's are in shock has more. On the state of the roll out. Nationwide alliance for Kobe vaccine sprawl as far as the eye can see. Hot and king heading up. Americans waiting in slow moving cars are hoping to get to the other side of the biggest health crisis hundred years so far over 2.4 million shots had been administered meaning more than 6% of the US population. Has received their first dose. But at this rate it will take longer for all Americans to get a vaccine and the time it took to develop one. This is crazy. It really is crazy. What some kind of making an appointment. My immediate reaction and why is go. Scientists race to piece together a vaccine that would one day protect us from a virus the for the first known Americans were even battling it. The fact that we have highly effective vaccines less than a year after the discovery of this virus. He's really a tribute to massive scientific progress and global cooperation. At the same time there's. Not enough vaccine. In the days and weeks since the first vaccines were authorized got excitement building but the big question still looming what will most people get vaccinated and when can we go back to life the for the pandemic hit. Some of those questions hinge on the government's response. We will increase overall weekly vaccination distributions the State's tribes in territories. From eight point six million doses to a minimum ten million ghosts starting next week. That's an increase of one point four million doses per week. You got four platforms you got a news won his health care and all levels of health care not just hospitals. But community health centers and primary doctors centers the second our work points of distribution which these mega centers a third of the pharmacy chains this yes orange and supports our community sites whether it's church is more migrant worker centers which teaser page to reach out to groups step otherwise. Might not get vaccinated. So that's the planet we have Missouri and show ally with us from one of those vaccination mega centers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Chavez ravine in the beautiful Dodger Stadium their soaring. Has a great report even. People running those mega senators understand are saying it's not. Going as fast as originally planned so how's the overall roll out going there at Dodger Stadium. The case carry a lot of frustration here and you can see a small steady stream of cars behind any people waiting to get vaccinated. But this was nothing compared to what this with the testing site I remember this place as she and packed with cars in that car is going on for blocks that simply isn't that he's right now it hasn't in the last few weeks have recently turned into a vaccination site. A Dodger Stadium they've given out just over fifty high. Thousand vaccinations here that's not a whole lot I spoke to an organizer the first week. She afraid that they would even had a net vaccinations to last them through the end of the week. And we just spoke to an organizers here right now is that if they had more vaccinations right now they would be giving them that was a lot of frustrations here. In addition to that access is incredibly hard for some people Terry yet people in Los Angeles. Who don't actually have cars that makes a lot harder for that didn't get these vaccinations. Even if their eligible. But look there is a slow relying here in Los Angeles we were in the epicenter for weeks hospitalization rates are going to right now the death rates are going down. We just heard barber prayer that had an LA county public health announced. That if things keep going the way they are that by mid that eerie preschoolers will be going back to school and huge relief for parents. And yet dot governor Gavin Newsom who announced this week that outpouring dining is back hoping that hair and yelled so on many other places. Can return to being back opened Terry. The indignity that community spread Indiana Missouri and Ohio all we heard Orrin that we're hearing that the stage. Government is taking over that slow vaccine delivering California's so. What exactly are they gonna do offer a button up in Sacramento. Get a city just announces yesterday blue shield of California at the healthy diet they are stepping in they want to ramp up the number of vaccinations so is Kaiser Permanente they want to streamline if this system. So right now we have some counties for people 65 a no reading vaccinated other counties where people 75 and over are still getting vaccinated. I wanna change they want they want to know exactly how many doses are in each county army they have a left. All of this is gonna started in place at about two weeks by mid February and hopefully by that title have more doses from the federal government as well. Terry let's hope soaring shot in Los Angeles and thanks so much for that.

