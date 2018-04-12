Transcript for Racist KKK jingle performed in classroom sparks outrage

I want them to know that it was not. Our intention to offend anyone we were simply tanks Nikki factual. Veterans to the kkk in the history. A Dover high school student is trying to explain the video of him singing about the kkk. Burning crosses and killing black people. He says it was part of a school assignment. Over highs eleventh grade US history class was learn about the reconstruction. Ara after the civil war. The student says he was assigned a project involving jingle bells and the kkk. Everywhere just trying to bring to light do terrible history of the kkk and about what they did to. Well just people throughout all of this thing in a portion of the video you can hear students laughing. The student we spoke with said the laughter wasn't about the contents of the song but rather about the strange situation surrounding the class project. Morton one student involved says the teacher told them not to record the projects but one did just that saying she was offend it. Ignorance it's very ramp and hair and and I think people just need to learn how to address these things matter and you know I don't I don't want any link downtown scene I'm yelling out and he's a cat so. I think the way you present information was totally wrong and I I set and I that walkout isn't so fresh. This is definitely not the culture climate that we want and a school we want to place for all students feel safe Gil accepted. And are honored for who they are and what they bring to scenario.

