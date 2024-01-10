Ralph Yarl named to Missouri All-State Band months after being shot

The 17-year-old was named as second chair for bass clarinet and will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association annual conference in January, according to a post by North Kansas City Schools.

January 10, 2024

