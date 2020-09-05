Ramadan acts of faith seen during COVID-19

More
Members of the Muslim community adjust traditions while helping the needy during their holy month.
5:21 | 05/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ramadan acts of faith seen during COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:21","description":"Members of the Muslim community adjust traditions while helping the needy during their holy month.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70589623","title":"Ramadan acts of faith seen during COVID-19","url":"/US/video/ramadan-acts-faith-covid-19-70589623"}