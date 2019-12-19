Transcript for Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine will spend 2 years in jail

You're watching ABC news live I'm Stephanie watch here in the hat and New York. The federal courthouse just behind me rapper to Koch she's six and nine also known as Daniel Hernandez. Was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for his. Federal racketeering case does not outcome that the rapper had warning here today he was likely expecting to walk right out of these board room doors. After spending thirteen months in federal prison but a judge told them to never ever regret corporate with the federal government in this case because had he not. His sentence would have been much longer. Federal prosecutors had suggested that prime served would be enough in this case for the judge ultimately had to take into consideration. That to cost you 69 largely instigated vengeful contracted acts of violence against other musicians. All over New York City saying his conduct was simply too violent to sustain into salvaged. She's 69 lead guilty to these charges back in February providing since then extraordinary cooperation. In the takedown of an extremely violent game called nine trade thinks the bloods. The car she joined I gained back in 2017 he says. Where he helped find in promote the game to sell and promote his own music. Today Hernandez asking the judge for mercy saying I lost myself the judge calling this call for mercy gen UN. Takashi also asking for a second chance to use his platform to correct his wrongs. And an extraordinary moment here in court today where he did write one of these wrongs apologizing. To the face of of Vick doubt that appeared in court and gave a victim impact statement also offering to pay any bills. For physical therapy and things that have arisen out of a shooting incident she was wounded and that's part. As far as what Daniel Hernandez can do outside a federal prison. We will have to wait to see he's expected to be released in late Tony twenty thou be followed by five years of supervised release. And a fine of 35000. Dollars for ABC news that I'm Stephanie wash them.

