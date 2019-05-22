Transcript for Rare look at two-decade CIA tradition

I'm Devin Dwyer for ABC news live were inside CIA headquarters in Langley Virginia you see the iconic CIA seal. Over here they pay tribute to the history and legacy of the CIA the agency invited us here today to see the tradition that's been going on for twenty years. I've never been seen before by the public. Oh the most sophisticated intelligence gathering operation in the world. The work force we know little about. It was CIA first on the ground in Afghanistan after 9/11 and CIA it was discovered Osama bin Laden's hideout in Pakistan for nine years later. CIA plot to help American diplomats keep from Iran in 1980 was even made. Into an Oscar winning film since the attention is rarely sought. So most of the CIA officers keep their works under wraps its top secret to hear you see inside the agency headquarters here. What they do in painting an art form user displaced from artists all around the world and what's called intelligence. Our collection. It turns out art is exactly how hundreds of CIA officers for years had been sharing details about their personal lives with colleagues. Now for the first time with all of us chalk. What's great. Rick the fear. What we hire a lot of talented people there other skills and they get this opportunity can practice their art and and you good about themselves to you bend the curator of the show for the past three years when these sort of unsung secrets and abrasives secrets half chalk whose last name must be kept secret. Is the volunteer curator at the annual CIA. Art show. It's become a cult classic. Works created by painters sculptors glass blowers and photographers. All from within the CIA's ranks. I am a creative director for a directorate of science and technology. And I focus on film video and special effects. When I first got into the show it was really about revealing something about ourselves and personal. And we have these periods of discovery with their colleagues and which you know you know you're artistry in European here in my daughter's. In some cases are officers had very stressful jobs in the and they do pretty amazing things and ulcers. An opportunity for them the ball keeps me. The benevolent and humble doctor when we start to get in the pieces like this. We stuck to you really get into some of the world creative aspects. Within the agency. Are the artists allowed to sign it it really depends on their status I noticed also you. You don't have even his last name we went to identify and recognize that the artists we really are and the significant work that they do. I think Pam got a protester Kennedy. I wanted to stop at this. Particular specimen here because this is coming out at us pretty interest and I guess this is 3-D art asthma has long history of doing some great work here. Charter noticed there's a number of big black spots on your art show here and pieces missing reviews. He's taken down some of the officers undercover canceled because you've got good news crew and we've we've had after Kennedy's life was taken down. There are so we could we couldn't see this piece right here that's Harris person's signature. Mean my signature or detaining. Would be. Identifiable. In art circles and that would be consistent. But you can't take a close look at. A black felt. After an amendment room. The say you work here at the CIA had to you have a day job and you're artist on the side high. Am so MR can't reveal her name or show us her face but she's making her CA art show debut with a powerful photograph. It's a fan favorite this year. Picture of her best friend's newborn baby taken days after the friend's husband unexpectedly passed away I am. Told her that her daughter Nicole was going to be okay because right before he would pass they were debating name. He was an excellent call that's Nicole so as soon as we brought our food from the hospital. A powerful wine and beer newborns section she still had her around hospital tax on. And just wanted to make sure that my friend had something beautiful to remind her the gift that he they went underground together so. I am trying to put on and ask you in front of her. But being it would take that mascot here at work where usually it's the other way around. I was an awesome. Release for me. So this pinning depicts what happened on 9/11 you can see the Twin Towers and background. The title is the number and that's the number of souls that were lost on that day. There is huge emotion tied up in this piece and two others others that followed team. It appears him can work that you do this or have these series are carrying that burden. So if if the burden than listed at the Preston business. Theories nature of the business and this is a release. From these artists these are artists. You do this artwork on there on their own time. The archived on my all volunteers staff. What do you want people to know about what it means to you CIA officer right now coming here you see how old. Real to people are aware they're not shadowy figure issues that people they have emotions and families and soccer moms and there. Football that's just like everyone else even. Be able to bring our whole selves to work is of benefit of working here because it's. Outside you can't do that but inside we can piece everything that we are.

