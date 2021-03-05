Transcript for Rare tornado emergency issued overnight

Coming up earlier Monday whether. A traffic camera Tupelo Mississippi capture what appeared to be a tornado on the ground. Residents were told to stay indoors overnight because of downed power lines. The main threat for severe weather today is an Arkansas eastern Oklahoma and northern Texas more tornadoes are possible. There's more snow for the Rockies parcel Wyoming and Colorado could see fourteen inches today. Checking today's high temperatures only forty degrees in Denver around 60 in the Pacific northwest warm across the south. 64 Albuquerque.

