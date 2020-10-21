Transcript for Reactions to interview with officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting

And for more on this I'm joined by Sonia Pruitt former chairperson of the National Black Police Association and retired Montgomery Maryland police captain. And Robert Boies former NYPD chief of detectives good morning to you both thanks for being here. I'm thinking. Robert F really directly from one of the officers who was there that night Rihanna Taylor was killed what do you think went wrong based on his account. What it is quite a few things that tactical planning of the boat to search warrant. The issue where it. Problem I agree can stand up to cobble things he said it bigger important this was audibly long term criminal investigation. But when you look at to big issue body cameras on. But not only can you get a video you can ordeal. And that would supported the fact it got me on she knocked on the door so that's important and as well but no evidence came art that they believe this is stash house. Whose. Being delivered there under our Albert narcotics conspiracy that there were coached and out couple things surveillance house would have helped. Again use the term Monday Morning Quarterback Graham who are now. What. These go lose out to be three looked. License shackle mr. walker. Through. Firearms so much sir what are what are revealed. That these things could have been better. But you have to understand the volume of these sentences caught but people are sort forced the state that there's any doubt. So no redeem it went longer distances it's so. And that part of it. On the email lot of statements he talks quite a portrait. This was not to record usage and there's nobody see this. There was no real there was no cost do not be of that nature this was something that was dog under the auspices of Larry prosecutors. So he eats it really is who spoke to great feet. About things happen more of that and one us. I don't ever do a search warrant later. Good morning hours that was my biggest issue would inspire. Pittsburgh six. I want to ask you more about the search warrant in this case what's on your first sergeant Mattingly says that. This case is different from George Floyd different from him on our Brady says this is not at all about race and he points the fact that in this case. The cops were shot at first so do you put his case in a different category. I do not. It doesn't is absolutely about race when the majority no knock warrants in this country each car is a drug investigations in black communities please know that this is something that has been accepted for years. And as black people are really expect it to. Why is to that type of aggressive policing behavior and you know really there's nothing in place not even canceled. Which means that allows people to protect their homes. Why their bodies in this particular case I mean some people say all of the convergence Somalia question events should. Missed a local was in half in his home with his girlfriend but he had no right to protect himself from this entry. And and robber on that note in this case has sparked a lot of conversation about no knock warrants especially because. Bring on a boy for Kenneth walker says he fired that shot because he didn't know it was the cops at the door. Now you have Mattingly saying we should have identified ourselves more clearly. But instead that they should have gone and faster with less warning that Rihanna Taylor would still be alive if they hadn't knocked is that your take away. That screens should conjecture on the part of the Sargent possible court lululemon actually so I don't know if that's true and I do know that this was not this was the studio because it is just this house and not a by location. And I think we're really ago when you look at these things incidents that you could tragic and every sense everything went wrong here respected. Mr. walker gives it her yup very yard. Credible hearted. What he said that he didn't know what was gonna believe congress over his burden to think that way he's defending is always someone in here so miscommunication here. They couldn't do not so much. And son in the interview Mattingly also talks about criminal profiling vs racial profiling. It did description reliable tear that you can deem someone suspicious based on something like whether or not they make eye contact when they passed him. Baby yet written rich trading ins is in danger as ward is right there. But the difference is when you search your racial bias of a group of people. People into their decision making when you see black people is. And perhaps committing the most crime such as being Roberts as a drug problems in your jurisdiction should the new pulled naturally lean more heavily armed black people weather is warranted and match and that's what that you means he is really complain about and demonizing. George Floyd and his murder in this video. With Sargent meddling is races should using the word college in his email was racist that is racial profiling and it is very real. As sends it to both of you know we're now less than two weeks away from a presidential election social justice and police reform. Have been top of mind for awhile now. What do leaders do to really change and improve police relations with the communities they serve because ultimately you want everybody to be able to go home to their families at the end of the night so Robert I'll start with you what do you think needs to happen big issues to make real change here. Don't think you need more transparency come fuel oil pool for whatever reason this what wasn't really announced. And we enemies here at least the source is hard to guns were shot and shot someone. Do legally back out to community lose couldn't stop this information. So Ria platforms that wasn't important city. That's not to sources told desolate snow should happen or who didn't happen. So and also build and build trusted community we're doing this forever walk and it's something that you should never walk away. You continue to do we explain our actions explain that violence. We're oh yeah. Police in. Precision bullies and I'll bet this is important to do. To understand it let people know exactly what we do tax and that's what's important and that's who we should retort you've actually industries explain procedures and have the beautiful brook country. Sonia. So I think that elected political leaders issued a lawsuit asks day gives the community of the equity that they want in law enforcement. Police leaders who can find some honesty ethics encouraged to call police officers accountable and our national elected leader. Can stop fanning the flames of racial animus and violence and the people who can vote. Man they will Election Day less than two weeks away now and this is sure to be. One of the big topics as we near thank you both of you for your time this morning we appreciate it thank you for your.

