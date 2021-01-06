Transcript for Rebuilding Black Wall Street 100 years after Tulsa race massacre

It's been 100 years is an estimated 300 black Americans were killed in the Tulsa race massacre. And an entire neighborhood was destroyed. Now the community is gathering to remember the painful history that has been buried for so long. To mark the anniversary Hill Harper actor and founder of the black Wall Street digital wallet. Is committing one million dollars on a platform to survivors. Of the Tulsa race massacre and there are descended. And Hill Harper joins me live now to tell us more about this mission hill first off thanks so much. For being here and talk me through what's your connection to the tells a massacre and why did you decide to get involved in this way. You I think I think they were all connected to the Tulsa massacre if you're EP no matter if you're white or black in this country because it is the neo the largest state sanctions. I'm race right in NASCAR history this country and in yet it's not talked about we there only to. Public school textbooks and even mentioned it and we have to confront our history four mile move for not think that. Commemorating the Centennial armed admitted to place yesterday and today 100 years ago is an important place that's why. I am hearing also. And spend time on hungry and when we Gloucester company called the black Wall Street. I did a wallet in in in commemoration. In honor of that bans in honor of the community it was extremely hybrid the people know and successful. They were as. American businesses in Chambliss. As a tell me about the black Wall Street had digital wallet what C objective in and how does it work. The objective is to blue literally replicate the successes. Of what he original Greenwood district are black Wall Street was believed were three pillars. That may be successful one institutional ownership we own the businesses to institutional trust we trust each other transact with each other and three movement among your capital and ecosystem where idolatry is 6100 times before. We don't start owning around wallets. Active capital appreciation. If not exchanging money so this is the first black owned digital wallet today to compete obviously with the PayPal or bend mower shop or Zell. Com or apple while it. And I believe as we Merling moorings worst usual occurrence seem crypto currency. We can actually take advantage of that as a community research league dollars create jobs and create a successful business. And you're also working with details tells a race massacre Centennial commission their hosting several events to mark the anniversary today what's on the schedule for today. Today well obviously the united series is coming into town and John. Legally you can't have social justice and not economic just. What this is about how we want to solve what we really have to support economic foundation of American communities know right now prosperity now elder study talking about the roach is your wealth. And we don't change the course of what's happening. Com they predict that America reads your wealth by 2053. And let you'll America only about twenty years behind so obviously there's a massive racial wealth. To do things to think we can sit through. Meeting and about solutions. The private sector and the big government solutions all the time we can actually solve our regularly this sharing ideas and supporting. Supporting it was business as. And you mentioned that president Biden is at a given address there in Tulsa today he's a poster announcing new policies that he says will combat. The racial wealth gap what do you hope to hear from him today. I hope to Europe's poor poor start small business this track. Investment training. In an emerging. Emerging technology. I'm we need to create jobs ultimately your have been calm you can't circulate dollars but. Yet instill as Americans we have one point two trillion dollar spending power and and we need to leverage that. Smartly the other thing is his age sharks forty hoping mentioning or forty which was. Which was put before congress it's all a bit out I'm kidding. Are reparations for the survivors and it in the descendants from this. From this place you gotta understand. No insurance claim has ever been paid out. No reparations and urban Katie and it was a state sponsored massacre. 300 Americans mostly men in business leaders were sealed on in. It was completely destroyed in an important the first time American citizens were bombed body here on American soil was not Pearl Harbor was not an eleven. Was actually right here to Greenwood districts also Oklahoma and Oklahoma Air National Guard dropped bombs and this entire 35 block community. It was a horrific massacre we memory that we passed 200 years later figure out ways deal backed. And in move forward. All right help aren't great to have today thanks for taking it and talk to us. He's among our pleasure good luck tube.

