Transcript for Record-breaking cold air mass expected to hit the Midwest Tuesday night

We start with that record breaking cold in the midwest where they're expecting the coldest air in decades. Alex Bratton in the in Chicago where it feels like negative eighteen degrees today. Alex what does that pulled even feel like. And that the good word good question remain out a lot of people tell you it feels like that Chicago river that we've seen pictures. Froze and that's and a feels like here. In Chicago an idea how we've been coping with this cold weather having to cover this is up my producers vehicle it has been running the heat is full blast and so. We try to spend as little time is possible outside Seoul's usually when we can were inside a hot car. Like this but we step outside to do our eyes shot and to really show everyone how cold it is out here. It's easy across the city of Chicago there are potholes of snow everywhere because it didn't snow way. The last few days and on top of that we are now in the grips of this deep deep freeze by tomorrow we could be talking about. Temperatures that feel like. Fifty below zero that is a very very dangerous cold it takes just a few minutes were frostbite. To set and now we hit that cold do I don't limit your time outside. I may look a little ridiculous but I got a lot of clothes on and certainly don't you're ridiculous because I'm. Warm. Goes a little warmer but warm I have globs I have three codes on sweater I zip up underneath others I have to hat's market to see this very and then there's another black. Half underneath there ought to try to just keep me warm and of course trying to block the winds that I have the hood up. Because that wind and the wind chill is really what pierced his right through years in it is. But eating so we try to spend as little time outside as possible and that's what officials are telling. Resident of the city if you don't have the go outside don't stay inside it also kind of proof. Turned out to be sort of a tactical cat challenge sometimes. Tried to get on the air when it is called a lot of our equipment. Freezes my microphone I haven't actually tucked inside a pocket so that the battery. Does not die out with its called. And even our method of transmission this is our producer Andy this is called the TV and that's how we get our signal to you guys in new York and to everyone out watching. What we ought to keep in this thermal cooler here to keep everything warm there actually some warmer. Underneath there as well. To make sure that battery does not go out and we can keep our signal going so it is a challenge not just for your body dip for the equipment. As well here's the bad news let me it's not over just yet it's gonna get worse before it gets better. Now you mention all the layers you're wearing it reminds me of an episode of friends we're Joey just puts on all the clothes in his closet and his dislike this baby clothes human. So recently seen me yeah. Yeah if I could think we're seeing a lot of car behind you have you seen anyone walking around any send those people are. Trying to stay indoors and trying to stay warm have you seen anyone. So we have seen a few people you have to remember this a Chicago this is the midwest who were not strangers to call. So the deep deep freeze those really really dangerous temperatures those are coming now the temperatures are plummeting right now and tomorrow and Thursday it's going to be very very dangerous twentieth feel like twentieth thirty degrees colder than it feels right now but. As you can see that's lake shore drive here in Chicago are people are still moving around going about doing their business. And really just planning for tomorrow Wednesday and Thursday those are the days that city officials are warning people. Hey you know stay inside. Schools will be closed a lot of businesses have told their employees to work from home. Or disclosing all together because it's back dangerous to be outside and try to venture out. Thank you so much Alex get back into that warm car as soon as you can head and thank you.

