-
Now Playing: Polar plunge creates dangerous travel across Midwest
-
Now Playing: Snow and ice wreak havoc for travelers across Midwest
-
Now Playing: Bitter cold prompts Chicago Zoo and schools across the Midwest to close
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking cold air mass expected to hit the Midwest Tuesday night
-
Now Playing: New York to pass ban on bump stock, other gun laws
-
Now Playing: Dangerous deep freeze hits the Midwest
-
Now Playing: Underwater encounters with humpback whales in the open ocean
-
Now Playing: Beautiful whales swim to warmer waters
-
Now Playing: Snowy driving conditions in Wisconsin
-
Now Playing: Man rescued from Lake Michigan while trying to rescue dog
-
Now Playing: Brady, Goff face off before Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Dangers of the extreme cold hitting parts of the US
-
Now Playing: Special counsel probe nearly done, acting AG says
-
Now Playing: 4 police officers shot during search of Houston home
-
Now Playing: At least 3 killed, 5 seriously injured in pedestrian car crash in Honolulu
-
Now Playing: 5 Houston officers injured in ambush-style attack; 2 suspects dead
-
Now Playing: We tried a 12-pound taco you'll want on the menu at your Super Bowl party
-
Now Playing: Joshua Tree National Park reopens after government shutdown
-
Now Playing: 5 Houston officers injured in shooting; 2 suspects dead