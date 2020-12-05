Transcript for Record cold for final day before major warm up

Well let's ban this kind of spring in the northeast this video shows hail in Connecticut Monday along with sunshine. And a rainbow all at once thunder was also hurt in the area. Looking at this morning's radar rain from northern California into the mountains today were several inches of snow are expected. One person died in a flash flood in Utah Monday. Looking at today's high temperatures sixty's in the northwest fifties in the plains to New England. 73 in Atlanta eighties from the Gulf Coast to Florida.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.