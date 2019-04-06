Transcript for Record flooding in Arkansas

I'm Matt Roche on in Little Rock, Arkansas were at the Little Rock Port Authority and if I step aside here you can see. That they're our barges tied up pier 85 of them in all thank barge traffic has been halted here for more than a week all ready NN has been up and down the Arkansas River navigation channel. That includes ports for Muskogee Oklahoma all the way down to Pine Bluff. According to Arkansas governor race a Hutchinson that's costing the State's economy roughly 23 million dollars a day in GDP. That Port Authority officials say the conditions here in Little Rock could be significantly worse. Had it not been free multi million dollar expansion of the harbor behind us. I'm that were shot and you're watching ABC news line.

