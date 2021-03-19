Transcript for Record number of children crossing border without parent or guardian

And now to the immigration crisis at the southern border record numbers of children are crossing into the US without a parent or guardian were also learning the rate of search and rescue missions conducted by Border Patrol ash. Has nearly doubled in the past year and re sources are being overwhelmed ABC's Marcus Moore is live for us outside a convention center in downtown Dallas it has now been turned into a temporary shelter for migrants. A market so we know the journey across the work can be so dangerous so what are you hearing from Border Patrol and from the people who do make it across. Well what Diane we yell or just outside the the Dallas convention center aren't a convictions are that has been turning to that shelter. And long book or the migrants reached up a place like says of they have gone through a long and arduous journey. And a one that is is clearly a life threatening in many cases. And that has not changed has been the case is you know four for decades now and what we've heard from. Customs and Border Protection agency's. He's a here in the US is that they have seen this influx of migrants in particular. In particular a number of young people. Who have been caught trying to cross the border overall. The number of apprehensions that have occurred. Are on track. Diane is to be the most they have seen in twenty years here in this country so there is there are a real issue along the border and in central a Central America owns and one that is driving people. Not only for because of the violence that that that number of people with based in their native countries in Central America but also oh natural disasters keep in mind there were two hurricanes. That hit Central America recently in that displaced are a lot of people and then the umbrella over all of this. Is the pandemic that has left people susceptible to it to health dangers. And also. Fewer jobs and so that's one of the reasons why officials believe they've been seeing this on the surge of people who have been trying to reach it. At into a crisis along the border to Diane. Now when you think of the treacherous conditions these people learned during try to come into the US you have to imagine their level of desperation. Is pretty high and market so many of these migrants the action comes through Mexico from other Central American countries I know that you're heading down. To the border between Mexico and Guatemala this week what do you expect to see there. Yet well you know I anticipate. That we will likely will always seeing in that part of the world people who are as you mentioned desperate scrambling some men and women. And children. People are waiting for their next steps as base seek plan to seek asylum either in Mexico or here in in the US I anticipate. Or what but in particular we hope to see. I'm Diane is what the the Mexican officials are going to be doing to stop the flow as you know the Biden administration has been in contact with what Mexican authorities. To see what more they can do. To stop the flow of people in particular along the southern Mexico border when Guatemala so I hope that will be able to see what those efforts look like. I anticipate Diane around that we will still see. The slow humanity as he tries to make its way to the north. Learned Marcus Moore forests in Dallas thanks Marcus.

