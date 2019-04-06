Transcript for Recovered remains confirmed to be missing 4-year-old girl

The search for a missing four year old Texas girl has ended in tragedy. On an Arkansas road. The remains of a child found in Arkansas have been identified as Malia Davis. Malia was reported missing in early may by her mother's former fiance. Dairy invents claimed the girl was abducted by three men. Now fences behind bars after being charged with tampering with evidence. He allegedly confessed to dumping the child's body. And the man who tossed a child from a third floor balcony at the Mall of America. We'll spend nineteen years in prison the 24 year old was sentenced yesterday three weeks after pleading guilty he told police he had been looking for someone to kill. The five year old victim identified only as Landon is recovering from head injuries and multiple broken bones.

