Transcript for Recreational cannabis goes on sale in Illinois as governor pardons 11,000 offenders

They've all of and breaking the ice how to break the. Oh. The lions outside. Sunny side dispensary in Wrigley deal started forming around 3 AM. Three hours before adult sales of recreational marijuana began. Jacki Ryan was customer number one who got sales role. It's what kids are even Carlos Ferrero and I'm actually buying it legally. The new year definitely starting off on a high note with a time of real every game. 60. On there were some concerns about whether the dispensaries would have enough product for that they would demand. This data we've been anticipating so we've been you know doing everything possible to make sure that the supply is here to meet the demand of course. Among those on hand lieutenant governor Julianna Stratton I made a purchase. I have remained needs. Glazed lemon thyme or because ultimately Ortiz. And I will depart they. Well I'd I might try want it's legal in Illinois in the long lines outside this dispensary continued throughout the day so much self. The police. Had people lining up across the street waiting for their turn to get inside. Up. To keep the sales process from becoming disjointed customers filled out order sheets while they waited in line. Part of it is just me being here to see this show and good credit history. So three dollars is how long awaited but really upset about forty minutes Jimmy comments and 150 dollars but you know I got. Chocolate bar. Let us little three year old. Vincent comings. And of the institute. That really gonna go around maybe ill maybe smoke a little surprised. If smoke is not considered that the for those who made the trip in endure the long lines this day provided a sunny side to the start of 221. Brick wall ABC seven Eyewitness News.

