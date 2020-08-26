Transcript for Red Cross on Hurricane Laura: Ready to ‘respond to whatever may come’

Joining us now Stephanie Wagner spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Louisiana. Please update us on the latest relief effort happening right now is your state gets ready for a storm surge which has been called funds survivable. Yeah we've been readying our workforce and stocking up supplies each man and areas that can be easily accessible should. Trinity is almost a week down to make sure that we can't respond to whenever Akon. And we're very glad that we are planning a few steps ahead as we weren't sure what the extends or the death that this thing. And what's going to impeach and with it now coming onshore as a category or potentially. Her her it. We are concerned force or loans he Shenzhen officials to make sure we can respond accordingly. And what's your biggest piece of advice for someone who's still in a danger zone and how the Red Cross can help. Well personally encourage anyone to listen to the direction beat your emergency officials they. Know what racing is to do when we want to get you out of harm's way today so please list your emergency officials that they tell ye mutually easily it -- pass a point of no return you are on able to leave at easing go to a higher level of your home. On eat meat audience here ran many about whether any tornadoes and you need just keep a very close high on her what is happening with the weather outside. After this storm has passed as we start to see what's happening in the environments and you know that the scope in the expense and the damage has occurred we courage strokes cult when he under red cross and we will be there to support them whatever they need. And of course were still right in the middle of pandemic as well the Louisiana governor today called it a serious issue still imploring people. Not just to pay attention to the storm and also cope with so how challenging is it to deal with both an active pandemic and a major storm of the same time. They're certainly complications that come when dealing with Kobe in nineteen amendments. Multiple hurricanes scenario but what it'll out as she Duchscherer. She has really hone our skills to assure that we are delivering our service is and the status most comprehensive way we're providing cheap GE you sharing your residents shouldn't need a Japanese shelters sure we are adjusting how we deliver services were a lot of those actually be done in a virtual capacity including cheese work in disaster health and mental health service as and we are able to you are still all Albanians out of community with a portion of our work force on the grounds at Nebraska -- being dot virtually each. But our delivery as far as what we are points you for the communities has chains. Hey what's thing done to help the most vulnerable who typically would be brought to mass shelters and require medical care. So our status handling all of the sheltering at this current time is I can't speak to those details exactly what I can't speak to it are Red Cross shelters and as strokes are coming into our Red Cross centers are going to cared for the temperatures checked shall we hi an additional screenings which we will actually harm people separated into the general population and an isolation areas that those who aren't Sheila Weller may have come into contact somebody who is coated positive action to. They can still feel constable in knowing that they should. Seek help and they can content you seek refuge with the Red Cross. At any point in time we will hunt held services and vigils there as well to meet the needs of those individuals that are a little bit different now witnessed in my. Stephanie Wagner with the American Red Cross thank you so much stuff in.

