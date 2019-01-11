-
Now Playing: Matt Gutman gets up close with California wildfires in uncut video
-
Now Playing: California wildfires spark 'extreme red flag warning'
-
Now Playing: Google to buy Fitbit for $2.1 billion
-
Now Playing: Nestle Toll House cookie dough recalled
-
Now Playing: Racially motivated terrorism rose globally in 2018
-
Now Playing: Red flag warnings for wildfires explained
-
Now Playing: Trick-or-treater notices house is out of candy and leaves some of his own instead
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump is becoming a Florida resident
-
Now Playing: Sara takes the T.J. Maxx #Maxx50Challenge
-
Now Playing: SSK Fishbowl Friday: Is it OK to read your partner's phone?
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, 4 injured at California Halloween party
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving flames spread through California's Jurupa Valley
-
Now Playing: Lori Loughlin says she's not guilty of new charge
-
Now Playing: Keystone pipeline spills over 380,000 gallons in North Dakota
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother pushes daughter to lie on college applications
-
Now Playing: Maria Fire erupts in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Trump changes residency to Florida
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren releases Medicare for All plan
-
Now Playing: New poll shows slim majority support Trump impeachment, removal
-
Now Playing: Katie Hill makes fiery farewell speech on House floor