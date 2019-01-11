Red flag warnings for wildfires explained

More
The National Weather Service issues Red flag warnings in certain high-fire-risk circumstances.
2:09 | 11/01/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Red flag warnings for wildfires explained
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:09","description":"The National Weather Service issues Red flag warnings in certain high-fire-risk circumstances.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66696402","title":"Red flag warnings for wildfires explained","url":"/US/video/red-flag-warnings-wildfires-explained-66696402"}