Transcript for Redo vote on bipartisan infrastructure deal could come Wednesday night

We begin with Democrat and Republican senators announcing they've reached a deal on an infrastructure plan. A vote to open debate on the bipartisan deal could come as soon as tonight ABC news deputy political director Avery harper joins us now for more on that. Avery thanks for being here we saw this note sale last week so what's different about the deal this time around. Well being difference is that the negotiators say that they have come to an agreement. The fact is is that they are Republicans who felt as though the process was rusty wanted to see the finalize language. Of this planned before they voted to advance it up for debate now we haven't seen. The finalize language of that bill but we're hoping to be able to see a little later on today how we know that we are expecting to vote on it. Out later on this evening. We we do know sources tell ABC news that piece new spending has been decreased from 579. Billion dollars about 550. Billion dollars. A but we're still waiting to see. What at all in tails we heard the president earlier today said he's competent. A bounce out we are this is going and he we heard him go beyond that in his remarks he actually was still selling. That does democratic budget reconciliation plan that's that larger. Plan that includes a lot of social priorities things like. Medicare things like education climate change is included in a lot of that plan and that's what we're gonna see the real battle because we don't know. What's gonna happen in the house we know that Nancy Pelosi says she's not going to put. That bipartisan clean up for a vote unless that democratic better repent reconciliation plan. It's passed in the senate so we're still waiting to see what what happens to the rest of the larger democratic plan. So Avery is there agreed on when we get CO vinyl a final vote on this hard infrastructure bill. So we're treating Rick that's gonna come Ted Knight is the day when they're gonna vote that procedural vote for. The V bad bipartisan infrastructure plan we still have a little ways to go in terms of that final plan. Being voted on in and passed in the senate and moving over to the house couple were so when using what happens RA and meanwhile reinstated masked men in in the house. Is fun isn't sharp words in Washington you can say House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasted the mandate saying it's not based on science. Speaker Nancy Pelosi then responded by calling him a moron. And now currencies firing back asking why the house needs amassed mandate if this and it doesn't have one. And if the CDC says vaccinated people only need to Wear a mask in hot spots so what's the explanation behind the decision. Almost is all based on what the doctor in the House of Representatives has. Advised Nancy Pelosi that we do know that there are folks who are vaccinated who were up one hell there's staffers lawmakers. School right now today are wearing a mask without any issue the fact is that there's still this puts back from. The V right what we've seen is the politicization of mass. In the very beginning of this pandemic and so now we're seeing a little bit of round two what what is going to happen we're not sure what's going to happen on the hill as it relates to that mast mandate but how we do know that we are that the house is asking for folks to we air mass indoors. Wherever I have to Wear masks while they're speaking on the floor. That his remains to be seen but we do know that in the house there's going to be a masked man date for those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. And are learning now that house Republicans are meeting with the attending physician other congress. At around 3 PM so that they're having that meeting right now we're of course gonna listen. To see what comes of that but the political fight is unlikely to get even hotter this week as sources tell ABC news up president Biden. Is now expected to announce that federal employees will need to be vaccinated. Or will need to follow strict code would protocols what we know about that right now. Well we know that feed the president's going to ask that all federal employees and contractors where I'm masked indoors cult war be subjected to have rigorous testing scheduled to ensure that folks I'm Jessica factors that the delta variant. Is spreading out throughout the nation and end in places like DC. Dean dean spread is not the highest is not considered when he high areas of the CDC has outlined but we what's all prevent. It from getting to that point so there's going to be. That announcement soon but the fact is is that they're going to be folks who have pushed back just like we're seeing in the house just like we're seeing across the country out quite frankly. Look folks who do not want to Wear masks there's definitely going to be clash here on that. All right ABC news deputy political director Avery harper we appreciate as always Avery thanks.

