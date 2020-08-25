Transcript for Reforming the police

And joining us now is the director of black law enforcement alliance and a former NYPD detective mark Claxton mark good morning. Morning now we appreciate you being on so from your training as a police officer accused in your take on what you're seeing in this video. Number I don't know this conventional toilet so perceived threat but I think what we witness in the Europe video. And other videos related incidents such as citizens received hundreds of invincibility directly soaps and Arab. Covered by a toxic police culture but be clear about something what you saw on video. What is the police sources weasel. Now we all of their guns raised appointed and unseat direction back does the blame us what little resources. Different points is his gun was pointed to that result are. So it's just you know artists who are these instances and many others. Bet blacks. And browns people who are perceived to beat robredo the bat before there's any. Even. Interaction. There isn't precede threat at least that many tragic incidents. Such as this. And then there are very few details available in this case right now but if and officers trying to make arrests and not suspect. Continues to walk and goes into a car what is the protocol what should an officer doing that situation. Well declare something. This is an tactical. Difference here this is a tactical. Opinion. Time to put forces should do is to use of minimal amount of force sir as an arrest in each and every year since. You can't start etc. I don't know where you precedes. The trip didn't physical was beaten again she went there is nothing but a person. Oh walking away from you. There's no indication that mr. Blake not been seen video in the case and is complete it even being in the newsstands. Eddie was walking away from police sources. Police officers happened salute right to use deadly prison was if it's being used against spam or someone else. And that wasn't the case here so not a matter of tactics the exit Matt of arts and police culture. I'm I know the man who took the cellphone video of the shooting told the Associated Press that he heard officers telling Blake to quote. Drop the knife before an officer opened fire. But the Wisconsin governor says there's no information to suggest Blake had a weapon and they add that the case is still being investigated but. If it is true that he's found to have been on armed how does that impact this case. If he's around to beat unarmed remained a question still remain. What I. Not only did you just decide to this sort are or winter is back as he was charting a long way from new. But what I was eight and a weapon drawn Marla aware appointed and and and currency's direction. You know what our you can even pursuing was the blink there are many questions don't look now. It once is verified or stab at Blake's hair and seniors and its army from the studio there is no indication it is anything is news. And you know what we're experiencing right now is news is rooted typical polls incident dance we coals for patience and calm because of the natural reaction. But the citizens you get our expressions of concern. Let's justice and then you begin his long arduous journey releasing little tidbits of information to release anything it all back. I'm really exacerbates the situation and that's why are a little sense. In Wisconsin right now. What changes if any have we seen in police department since demonstrated this demonstration started months ago over the death of George Floyd. A bit and a lot of discussion about significant results or changes. Over easy easy slow the nation. However the implementation has has not. And that's important for people who record matters and remember. Listen a lot of frustrations of the communities evolves from the lack of willingness agencies entities government agencies. Since even instance and reform packages. The resistance from unions an organization says maybe she needs. There Haston be Americanism saluted polls reform. Is in police agencies. Because in reality it's a matter of life and death. It was seen it also wore. What can be done moving forward and what should be done moving Fuller is one that arrest the individuals responsible for the death the three hour tail. And then that was said is a significant signal and message about these incidents around the nation. Ed that will impact the toxic police culture that's who opened leads. Tragedies. And it in addition to that what kind of forms do you think are needed within these departments to prevent or at least reduce incidents like this going forward. The most significant reforms will cents a or around our aren't at least eight. In essence attacking the toxic these cults that are mentioned there are only so when you deal with issues there. Surrounding qualify immune to beat. Being guilty vote police offices so. To be absolved of their responsibility. For the better conduct the beat ability to resolves soon gain additional rights. But Arab citizen doesn't happen. Where there are accused of criminal conduct. You don't will be at half realistically isn't it mechanism in place to arrest. And prosecute. Criminal conduct even committed by police officers. And then additionally what you want to have as a component. It brings a police closer so the communities in which they served. It's there it's fine. And it's it's all about funding polices. Police departments that are bigger the most part people eludes all of our reallocate resources. That's fine and it's a good or not a good idea however. Nothing will be significant or substance that would change the mood of the tolerance had a this. Relationship it's increased communities if it doesn't address an adult and and recognize. The role that race plays the Renton I rolled the white supremacy explaining in policing. And and how better impact commute his outlook to a nation. I'm mark Claxton director of the black law enforcement alliance we appreciate your time sir thank you. Thank you.

