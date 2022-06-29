Rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the ocean

Dozens of people gathered to watch as sea turtles rehabilitated by the New England Aquarium were released back into the ocean after they were found "cold-stunned" on a shore in late 2021.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live