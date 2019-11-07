Transcript for Remains discovered in search for missing woman

Breaking overnight a major development in the disappearance of a mother of four from Kentucky who gave birth to twins in December. Police in Kentucky say they found human remains about thirty miles from Lexington on the property of a potential suspects family. Today a spur lock was last seen on surveillance video in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.