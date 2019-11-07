Remains discovered in search for missing woman

Savannah Spurlock, 23, went missing after leaving a bar in Lexington with three men in the early morning hours of Jan. 4, according to authorities. She has not been seen since.
Breaking overnight a major development in the disappearance of a mother of four from Kentucky who gave birth to twins in December. Police in Kentucky say they found human remains about thirty miles from Lexington on the property of a potential suspects family. Today a spur lock was last seen on surveillance video in January leaving a Lexington bar with three men.

