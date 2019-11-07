-
Now Playing: The best red carpet moments from the 2019 ESPY Awards
-
Now Playing: How Disney is inspiring young female athletes with the 'Dream Big, Princess' campaign
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders, live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: The biggest bridal trends for summer from 'Say Yes to the Dress America'
-
Now Playing: Parents hire coaches to help limit their kids' screen time
-
Now Playing: Meet 2 scientists trying to forecast shark attacks
-
Now Playing: American scientist in Greece found dead in WWII bunker
-
Now Playing: Bus carrying international students catches fire outside Boston
-
Now Playing: World Cup champs steal the show at ESPYS
-
Now Playing: Mom testifies about 'neglect and mistreatment' at border facility
-
Now Playing: Acosta defends his role in 2008 Epstein plea deal
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Thursday, July 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: French Quarter in New Orleans submerged amid more rain
-
Now Playing: Mom drove with pool atop car, kids inside: Police
-
Now Playing: Remains discovered in search for missing woman
-
Now Playing: Drivers pull over to grab flying money on Georgia highway
-
Now Playing: Apollo 11 50th Anniversary: The broken switch
-
Now Playing: Dog scares off backyard bear
-
Now Playing: State of emergency for New Orleans as flash floods strike city
-
Now Playing: Thousands turn out in New York to celebrate US women's soccer team