Transcript for Remains found in Alabama determined to be Aniah Blanchard

The remains were believed initially to be DeVon Blanchard who was reported missing on October the point four. He's with heavy heart that we so confirmed today that it remains are in fact of an I have Blanchard who just receive a confirmation. At this point the case obviously will move forward as a homicide investigation at this point and as you expect additional charges would be forthcoming.

