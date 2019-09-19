Transcript for Remains found in case of woman missing for 13 years

At around 330 this afternoon police made a discovery at the city landfill. A heavily decomposed body with clothing that matches what Macon Schultz was reportedly wearing on August 4 2006. Police chief Jeff Jones says this was personal for every one searching most of us have children. And none of us including the city manager were comfortable with that mean the resting place. A child this past August Megan's husband at the time Keith comfort allegedly admitted to police that he strangled Megan to death and put her in a dumpster. About a month after that confession police started searching the landfill for anything from 2006. Just after nine days they found a body. It was no surprise to us that we found. This. The level of effort put into this by these people were. Inspiring.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.