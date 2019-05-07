Transcript for Remains of slain college student recovered

In the wake. Of this tragic. Tragic incident. I'm relieved. And grief stricken report that we have recovered. MacKenzie hook from love and can't. As I stated last week we continue to work this case around the clock. In hopes that we would be able to provide the look and our community. And every police department employees is closed. Through tireless detective work and investigation. We've recovered the body and went. And were able to for easily confirm. It was. I spoke with MacKenzie spam this morning. Another. Devastating call. It. Despite their grief. We hope this will help them find some closure. And justice for MacKenzie. Whenever our community. Experience is a loss like this. The tragic circumstances have the potential to tear the fabric of our. Fine here to ask you. Implore you. To remain respectful. The tight knit nature this community is what helped us close this case so quickly. You have rallied together behind the look at him through the through this trial. And I felt that overwhelming support. I hope that we take the time this weekend to talk to our loved ones. And work together to help prevent crimes like each Mercury.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.