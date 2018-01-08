Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War returned home More The remains of what is believed to be US soldiers killed in the Korean War arrived in Hawaii Wednesday night. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War returned home This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War returned home

Now Playing: Family sues after LAPD officers kill victim, alleged attacker

Now Playing: 10-year-old breaks Michael Phelps' record in the 100-meter butterfly

Now Playing: Man describes horror of waking to find son being assaulted by stranger

Now Playing: July sets rain records as flash-flood watches continue in the East

Now Playing: Suspect in slaying of former Bush doctor had 20-year grudge: Police

Now Playing: Special counsel tells Trump legal team he wants to talk to president: Sources

Now Playing: How 3-D printed guns are made and the growing security concerns they present

Now Playing: Day two of Manafort trial

Now Playing: Child escapes car moments before alleged car thief drives off: Video

Now Playing: Why social media networks are under scrutiny over election interference

Now Playing: Cardiologist killed by man with grudge, police say

Now Playing: Police officers resign from town that 'cares so little about us'

Now Playing: Colorado man fatally shot by police was a Bronze Star recipient

Now Playing: Bishop releases list of 71 clergy accused of abuse

Now Playing: A look back at Season 21 of 'The View'

Now Playing: Omari Hardwick on experience with police, 'Power' and more

Now Playing: CNN reporter heckled at Trump rally

Now Playing: Trump fights 'war on Christmas'

Now Playing: Man received citation after he smashed a car window to rescue dogs in a hot car Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56979534,"title":"Remains of US soldiers killed in Korean War returned home","duration":"1:04","description":"The remains of what is believed to be US soldiers killed in the Korean War arrived in Hawaii Wednesday night. ","url":"/US/video/remains-us-soldiers-killed-korean-war-returned-home-56979534","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}