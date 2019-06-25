Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Remarkable moment newborn girl was found alive in plastic bag
It's. A whole foods. She's a sweet or. She's a sweetheart and.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:49","description":"The little girl, temporarily named India, was found in good condition along a road in Georgia on June 6, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at a news conference the next day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63935521","title":"Remarkable moment newborn girl was found alive in plastic bag","url":"/US/video/remarkable-moment-newborn-girl-found-alive-plastic-bag-63935521"}