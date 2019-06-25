Remarkable moment newborn girl was found alive in plastic bag

The little girl, temporarily named India, was found in good condition along a road in Georgia on June 6, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at a news conference the next day.
1:49 | 06/25/19

