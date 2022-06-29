Remember Their Names festival organized in honor of Uvalde victims

Ruben Torres Jr., an organizer for the festival, joins ABC News Live to talk about how the Uvalde community is coming together to honor the lives lost in the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

