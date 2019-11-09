Transcript for Remembering 9/11 on tragedy's 18th anniversary

Our David Wright is right there at ground zero. For the memorial services of David to me just give us an idea what's happening right now. Well here at ground zero this ceremony itself was closed just a members of the fan lays. Of the victims of the 9/11 attacks. But there was the what's become really an annual ritual. Moments of silence followed by a reading of all the names. Nearly 3000 names 2600. People in those buildings. 250 people on the plains. 315. Firefighters and first responders and sixty. Police officers who died. On 9/11. This has become an annual event followed of course by it moments of silence there observed at the White House and at the Pentagon. President trump. I attended the moment of silence of the White House and spoke at the Pentagon. Talking about. How the nation remembers and will never forget the the grief that we suffered as a result of nine elevenths and vowing vengeance. Interestingly the president brought up the Taliban. Over the weekend hit announced the news that he had scheduled a surprise peace summit with the Taliban at Camp David. He blamed them four canceling that summit and said that the US if they ever come back to this country he said today. The US will unleash. Military might like never seen before I'm paraphrasing his words there. But it was the harsh words for the Taliban. It's interesting you know this is a day that anybody who is old enough to remember. Will never forget it's a dividing line between then and now. But for a generation of young people this is something that they grew up in. It's it's it's interesting to think that all of the young people. Answering the military. These days. Really are not old enough to remember 9/11 some of them were even born after it. Yes and David have you talked they're living with and yet they're living with the consequences of that day and still fighting the fight that began that. And David have you talked to people on the right there in the area and seeing how people I felt I know people are speaking but. What about the people that are observing it. The people in the ceremony itself we haven't been able to speak with there. Several blocks away here but it basically everybody downtown here remembers this day and as you go around you can see people are wearing. You know and a New York Yankees cap. Takes on a different significance on September 11 and lots of people here. With pride patriotism and somber remembrance. Looking back on that day and paying their respects. And. A bit of cores we're remembering the victims but also the survivors. I just want you to tell us about the 9/11 victims act. Though the compensation find it made permanent earlier this year couple months back. That's rise in part because of the advocates see brave first responders one of them dies. Just the just after that act was passed. After a powerful testimony on Capitol Hill. Champion also by a comedian Jon Stewart. Who said that it's shameful that the US was close to defaulting on its promise to pay the medical bills of the first responders many of whom. Have suffered years later and are still suffering still being diagnosed in some cases. With the maladies that that came as a result of their brave acts of heroism and intervention on that day. Now they can breathe easier as it were knowing that their medical bills and their families will be paid we'll be cared for because. Congress really was shamed in the passing its. All right David Wright right there at ground zero forest thank you so much.

